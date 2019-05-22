5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

international

This comes a day after an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale shook Nicobar Islands region in the wee hours of Tuesday

An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter Scale rattled Andaman Islands region on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The quake struck at around 6:09 am and was situated at a depth of 10 kilometres, the agency said. The quake struck at around 2:04 am and was situated at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands is prone to frequent earthquakes.

On April 1, a total of 20 earthquakes, all of which were of medium intensity, had struck the region.

Second earthquake in 2 days

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale shook Nicobar Islands region in the wee hours of Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The quake struck at around 2:04 am and was situated at a depth of 10 kilometres, the agency said.

There were no reports of any casualties, injuries or damage to property. No tsunami warning has been issued.

Inputs from ANI

