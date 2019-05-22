5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands
This comes a day after an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale shook Nicobar Islands region in the wee hours of Tuesday
An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter Scale rattled Andaman Islands region on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The quake struck at around 6:09 am and was situated at a depth of 10 kilometres, the agency said. The quake struck at around 2:04 am and was situated at a depth of 10 kilometres.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands is prone to frequent earthquakes.
On April 1, a total of 20 earthquakes, all of which were of medium intensity, had struck the region.
Second earthquake in 2 days
An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale shook Nicobar Islands region in the wee hours of Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The quake struck at around 2:04 am and was situated at a depth of 10 kilometres, the agency said.
There were no reports of any casualties, injuries or damage to property. No tsunami warning has been issued.
Recent Earthquakes Around The World
Phillippines, April 2019: At least eight people were killed and several others suffered injuries on Monday after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale rocked Bodega town on the Philippine island.
Hawaii, April 2019: A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit the west side of the Big Island of Hawaii on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake hit about 5 pm and had an epicentre about 15 miles (24 kilometres) southwest of Kailua-Kona, a city of nearly 12,000 people on the island's west coast, the agency said. The earthquake had a depth of about 10 miles (16 kilometres).
Tonga, April 2019: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Neiafu town in Tonga on Sunday (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake hit a depth of almost 20 km. There were no reports of any casualties, injuries or damage to property. Tonga is a tiny Polynesian country located in the South Pacific and is prone to frequent earthquakes.
Delhi, February 2019: A mild 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Delhi - NCR, Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat at 7:59 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The quake, epicentred in Baghpat in the north of Delhi.
Inputs from ANI
