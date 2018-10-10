56-year-old man arrested for ATM fraud in Delhi

crime

A 56-year-old man was arrested for allegedly carrying out a series of ATM frauds along with his nephew, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Balbir, a resident of Jind district in Haryana and his nephew, Rakesh (30) would engage their victims on the pretext of helping them and manage to note their pin numbers, police said.

They would then swap their debit cards and later withdraw money from their accounts, they added. On August 18, police received a complaint from a resident of Najafgarh that the duo had fraudulently withdrawn Rs 1.15 lakh from her account using the same tactics, police said. Upon analysing the CCTV footage of the incident that took place on August 11 at an ATM kiosk located at CRPF Camp, Jharoda Kalan, photographs of the suspects were developed, they added. Balbir was arrested after an alert ATM guard identified him and locked him inside an ATM booth while he was waiting for his target.

The guard then informed the police. However, Rakesh managed to escape Balbir disclosed that he used to mostly target women and ATM booths without a security guard, said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka). They would use the stolen debit card only once or twice to withdraw money so as to not get caught, Alphonse added. The duo was active in Delhi, Gurugram, Panipat, Ambala and Faridabad and so far, police has recovered Rs 35,500 cash along with 22 stolen cards, Alphonse said further. The hunt for Rakesh has been intensified, police said.

