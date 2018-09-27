56-year-old man dies in wall collapse incident in northwest Delhi

national

The victim was identified was Mantu Lal, according to an official at the Delhi Fire Service

A 56-year-old man died Wednesday after a portion of a wall of a temple fell on him in northwest Delhi, Fire Department officials said. The victim was identified was Mantu Lal, according to an official at the Delhi Fire Service.

"We received a call at 3.51 pm about the wall collapse incident in Kanjawla village near Rohini. The repair work of the wall of the temple was going on when the incident took place," he said. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

