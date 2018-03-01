5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's island

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck off Iriomote Island, southwestern Japan on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said





The temblor was centred in the waters near Iriomote Island, southwestern Japan, with the epicentre at a latitude of 24.2 degrees north and a longitude of 123.8 degrees east and at a depth of 20 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

The earthquake logged lower 5 in some parts of Okinawa prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

No major damage or injuries were reported and no tsunami warning was issued.