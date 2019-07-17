57-year-old farmer committed suicide by hanging himself in Banda

national

Banda (UP): A 57-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his farm in Brahma Dera village on Wednesday. The area falls under the jurisdiction of City Kotwali Police Station, officials said.

The deceased identified as Ram Kishan hanged himself from a tree near the tubewell in his field. SDM Sandip Kumar said that the deceased's family believes Kishan had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh under the Kisan Credit Card and Rs 2 lakh from village money lenders.

Kishan was distressed about repayment of the loans as he had received repeated recovery notices. The SDM said an inquiry was being conducted to ascertain whether Kishan was being troubled for the outstanding debts.

The family will be extended all help as per norms, he said.

In another incident, in a similar incident, a minor girl consumed poison after she was allegedly raped by a man in the Gagha area. The girl has been hospitalised and her condition is said to be stable, they added. The girl had gone missing and when she reached home, she told family members that she, on the pretext of marriage, was kidnapped by her neighbour Modassir Ansari from Gajpur Bazar and allegedly raped her with the help of his friends Akhtar and Atiullah, police said.

Later she tried to end her life by consuming poison, they said. A case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her mar­riage) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Ansari at Gagha police station on Thursday, SSP Sunil Kumar Gupta said. Akthar and Atiuallh were also booked under sections 363 and 366 of the IPC and under the POCSO Act, he said.

