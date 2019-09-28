57-year-old woman gets dragged for '200 metres' in bag snatching bid

In a shocking incident, a 57-year-old woman was left injured after three unidentified men tried to snatch her bag on Friday outside Madipur Metro station in Punjabi Bagh. The incident took place when the woman was on her way to a temple and three men on a bike, grabbed her bag and pulled it. The woman identified as Urmila Bhambri, fell on the road and was briefly dragged behind the bike before the men gave up and fled the scene.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 am on Friday, reported Indian Express. No arrest has been made yet. The victim's son, Sahil, stated, "After finishing my night shift, I reached home around 5 am. Around that time, my mother called and told me three men had tried to snatch her bag. I rushed to the spot and found she had suffered injuries to her hands, knees and head. We filed a complaint at Punjabi Bagh police station and took her to the hospital."

The victim told police the accused were not wearing helmets or masks. In her complaint, she alleged, "I left the house around 4 am to go to Jhandewalan temple. I was walking on the footpath, when three bike-borne men came from behind and passed me. They then took a U-turn, came towards me and caught hold of the bag’s handle. As they pulled it, I fell on the road. I held onto the bag and was dragged for more than 200 metres. When the accused saw another man approaching on a bike, they got scared and dropped the bag. There were stones near the footpath, I fell on them and hurt my head. I then got up and called my family and police."

Police stated thay they are looking at CCTV footages in the area to identify the accused. "We have registered a case against unknown persons under IPC sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34. We have deployed three teams to identify the accused," said Additional DCP (West), Sameer Sharma.

