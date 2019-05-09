5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru coast

international

There were no reports of any casualties, injuries or damage to property. No tsunami warning has been issued

Representational image

Lima: An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter Scale jolted off the coast of Peru on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake hit a depth of 10 km and took place at 1:47 pm (UTC time). The epicentre of the quake was located 69 kilometres south of Minas de Marcona, according to USGS.

There were no reports of any casualties, injuries or damage to property. No tsunami warning has been issued.

Peru lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Recently a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 127 kms and rocked Papua New Guinea.

Recent Earthquakes Around The World

Phillippines, April 2019: At least eight people were killed and several others suffered injuries on Monday after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale rocked Bodega town on the Philippine island.

Hawaii, April 2019: A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit the west side of the Big Island of Hawaii on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake hit about 5 pm and had an epicentre about 15 miles (24 kilometres) southwest of Kailua-Kona, a city of nearly 12,000 people on the island's west coast, the agency said. The earthquake had a depth of about 10 miles (16 kilometres).

Tonga, April 2019: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Neiafu town in Tonga on Sunday (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake hit a depth of almost 20 km. There were no reports of any casualties, injuries or damage to property. Tonga is a tiny Polynesian country located in the South Pacific and is prone to frequent earthquakes.

Delhi, February 2019: A mild 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Delhi - NCR, Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat at 7:59 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The quake, epicentred in Baghpat in the north of Delhi.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates