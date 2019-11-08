58-year-old sexually abuses five-year-old girl over land dispute with family

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused by her cousin's grandfather as he wanted to take revenge from her family over a land dispute. While the alleged accused has been arrested, the minor is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital in Pune, the police said.

The girl's mother filed a complaint with the Shirur police station. In her complaint, the mother said they recently had a fallout over a land dispute. Her daughter would often go to the accused's house to play with her cousin.

"On Sunday, after the family had lunch, the accused lured the minor with sweets and took her to his home. When she did not return in the evening, her parents and neighbours started looking for her and found her near the river," said Bhagwan Palve, sub-inspector, Shirur police station.

He said there were blood stains on the dress which helped them identify the accused and they arrested him.

Pravin Khanapure, senior inspector, Shirur police station said that they rushed the girl to a nearby government primary health centre.

A doctor from the hospital, on condition of anonymity said that when the girl was brought to the hospital, she was critical. "She underwent surgery and is out of danger. We have kept her under observation in the ICU."

