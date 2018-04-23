58-yr-old held for raping minor girl 11 times over three months in Agartala

The teen was threatened with dire consequences if she divulged the matter to anyone, he said.



The 14-year-old girl was repeatedly raped at the man's house at Champlai since February this year. "The person was arrested from his house on Saturday, who, according to the girl's allegation, had raped her 11 times since February this year," said Krishnendu Chakravertty, superintendent of police, Khowai. The teen was threatened with dire consequences if she divulged the matter to anyone, he said.

She then went to her relative's house at Bishalgarh in Sipahijala district, about 76 km away from her house in Khowai district, and lodged a complaint at a women's police station there. Chakravertty said on the basis of the FIR, the person was arrested. He has been remanded him in police custody for three days.

Minors under attack

>> A 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man when she was alone at her house in Muzaffarnagar, UP, the police said yesterday. The accused was handed over to the police.

>> A 17-year-old girl attending a wedding was allegedly raped by two persons, including her

relative in Chhattisgarh's Durg district. Both the accused have been held.

>> A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in in Hathras district of UP. She had gone to a field adjoining her house when she was attacked on Wednesday evening.

