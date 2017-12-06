5.8k-kg coke found on ship carrying bananas in Colombia

Spain has made its largest cocaine bust in 18 years, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday, after more than 5,800 kg of the drug were discovered on a container ship travelling from Medellin in Colombia

Spain has made its largest cocaine bust in 18 years, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday, after more than 5,800 kg of the drug were discovered on a container ship travelling from Medellin in Colombia. The ship was carrying bananas from Colombia to El Prat de Llobregat, the location of the international airport in Catalonia, the ministry said. Three people had been arrested in relation to the haul, and more arrests have not been ruled out.



The cocaine was divided into 1 kg blocks. Representation Pic/AFP

The cocaine, which was discovered November 28, was divided into 1 kg blocks and marked to identify its eventual distribution.

Euro 210M Street value of the cocaine

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go