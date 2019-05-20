59-year-old woman travels 330 km on oxygen support to cast vote

national

The woman's lungs were majorly damaged after she was suffering from acute bronchitis. The woman is said to be surviving on continuous oxygen support

On the final day of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, a 59-year-old woman from Dumka in Jharkhand’s Dumka proved to be an example of bravery, determination and focus as she went against all odds in order to cast her vote. The woman has been identified as Renu Mishra.

The woman's lungs were majorly damaged after she was suffering from acute bronchitis. The woman is said to be surviving on continuous oxygen support. Renu Mishra put on her bravery hat and travelled a shocking 330 kms from Kolkata in order to cast her vote at booth number 43 of Dumka club under the Dumka parliamentary constituency.

"As long as I am alive, I will be using my democratic right to contribute towards nation building,” said Mishra.

Renu Mishra was a headmistress at the Khajuria middle school located in Dumka. On January 23, 2019 Mishra was admitted to the World Health hospital in Dumka after she complained of respiratory problems.

"When she came to know that Dumka will go to polls on May 19, she told me to arrange for her journey to Dumka," Batsal said.

According to Hindustan Times, The Dumka administration was asked to arrange for an ambulance as well as medical facilities for her at their residence at Lal Pokhra in Dumka.

"We received her application around May 12 and were influenced to see her commitment. So we arranged for all the medical facilities she required,” said Dumka deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates