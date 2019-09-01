Search

6.0 magnitude quake rattles Myanmar

Published: Sep 01, 2019, 14:41 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The earthquake caused serious damage to a few pagodas in the country, an official from Sagaing Region Fire Services Department said

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Myanmar

: An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale on Saturday night struck Myanmar's Sagaing region country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology stated. The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 9:39 pm (local time), was registered about 22.5 kilometres northwest of Shwebo city, reported Xinhua news agency. The earthquake caused serious damage to a few pagodas in the country, an official from Sagaing Region Fire Services Department said. 

With inputs from ANI

