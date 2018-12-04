6 interesting stories by cricketer Harbhajan Singh on No Filter Neha Season 3

cricket

Harbhajan Singh reveals some of his most interesting secrets to Neha Dhupia on her podcast show which is aired on Saavn, No Filter Neha, read on

Harbhajan Singh with Geeta Basra

When Bhajji lost a shopping trolley for Avocados!

Harbhajan’s quote - Mujhe avocado dikh gaye. Trolley ko maine iske paas hi choda and I went to see those Avocados. I collected a few avocados and I was so happy. Maine usko bola avocado laaya hu, usne bola haan acche hai, le lo. Maine le liya, who haath mein pakde hue the toh then she asked me where the trolley is? I said where’s the trolley? So I was running around, looking around here and there ki trolley hai kahan but luckily it was just there.



Guess how long Bhajji took to convince Geeta to be with him?

Harbhajan’s quote - I saw her in one of her posters aur maine Yuvi ko bola, yeh kaun ladki hai? Usne kaha pata nahi, maine kaha phir lao pata. Ek humara dost hai Suved Lohia, uss se pucha and of course Geeta knew Suved and he got the message to Geeta ke aisa aisa hai. And we had just won the World Cup. Uske baad toh raja the hum log. Jab waapis aaya and maine usse message bheja that I would like to meet you for coffee. Toh uska koi reply hi nahi aaya. Then IPL was starting toh uska message aaya, is it possible to get a couple of tickets? Lekin who uske liye nahi tha, uske driver ko match dekhna tha. Toh isko laga maine isse favour puchi hai toh I have to return the favour. Toh coffee pe mili. Phir mile aur milte hi gaye and then she was like nahi, I want to focus on my career and I was like ya even I want to focus on my career but at the same time let’s see where it goes. So yea, I took me around 8-9 months.



Who would guess Bhajji could be scared of this!

Harbhajan’s quote - Main jhoole pe nahi baith sakta yaar, meri haalat kharab ho jaati hai! Itna upar neeche hota hai. Mujhe problem hai ke koi chalti cheezon mein jaise jhoola ho ya kuch toh mujhe vomit ho jaati hai. Toh who darr ke karan ya I don’t know. Once, she (Geeta) said it’s a very simple ride, they’re going to show us around lekin main jab baitha, that lift actually went up so fast that the moment it came down, meri saans upar ki upar, neeche ki neeche!



Bhajji’s phobias

Harbhajan’s quote - Flight se mujhe phobia hai. Ab toh kaafi kam ho gaya hai. Lift se mujhe phobia hai, life agar bandh ho jaye aur main akela hu.



Bhajji’s lucky underwear

Harbhajan’s quote - Who ek tha mera underwear jo mujhe lagta tha jab main pehenta hu mujhe bohot wickets milti hai. Toh who maine Australia ke series mein pehna tha. Who underwear retire hua uss series ke baad hi, uss bechare mein bacha hi kuch nahi tha, itne chhed ho gaye the na. Jo jo cheez maine perform kiya hai pehen ke, shoes ho, underwear ho, joraabe ho ya t-shirt ho sab rakhe hue hai.



Bhajji’s fart story

Harbhajan’s quote - Diwali ki party thi, bohot badi party thi. India ki team aayi hui thi, Pakistan ki team ayai hui thi, SRK was performing. Toh wahan phatake jal rahe the. Toh hum log bas baithe hue the aur kaafi ladkiyan bhi aayi hui thi aur main unke beech mein baitha hua tha. Aur mujhe laga phatakon ki awaz itni zor se…kahan mera kuch sunayi dega. Aur mujhe pata nahi chala…mera phataka nikal gaya! Jab mera phataka nikla maine ghum ke dekha toh table khaali! Saari ladkiyan bhaag gayi…

