6 killed in chopper crash in Russia

The Mi-8 helicopter crashed at 11.30 a.m., Xinhua news agency reported

Representational picture

Vladivostok: Six persons were killed in a helicopter crash in Russian's Khabarovsk city, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Mi-8 helicopter crashed at 11.30 a.m., Xinhua news agency reported.

"The helicopter made a hard landing. According to preliminary information, six people were on board. All of them died," the statement said.

An investigation is on.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever