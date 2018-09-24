6 killed in mini truck-autorickshaw collision

national

Representational picture

Altogether six persons were killed and one was injured in a head-on collision between a mini truck and an autorickshaw in Birbhum district on Sunday evening, police said. After the collision at Mallarpur area, the mini-truck fell on the autorickshaw killing six of its occupants including the driver, Rampurhat SDPO Abhishek Roy said.

The injured was hospitalised in a critical condition. Of the deceased, only the driver of the autorickshaw was identified, Roy said. The autorickshaw was going from Mallarpur to Rampurhat. The truck driver has managed to flee.

