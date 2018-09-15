6 monsoon dressing tips that every working woman should know about

mumbai-rains

Stains on clothes, outfits that just don't dry...and the list of problems don't end during the monsoon season. Here are some useful tips on how to dress up this rainy season

Representational Picture

Monsoon season has brought in a lot of joy and excitement. While it is an awesome feeling to spend hours watching the rains at home and enjoying some hot snacks and a cup of coffee. It gets extremely difficult to step outdoors especially if you are a working woman. Returning home with dirt on your favourite clothes isn't pleasing. So, how can one solve it, Worry not, you can adopt a more monsoon-friendly dressing sense to minimise discomfort and make the monsoon season more comfortable and colourful for you!

Opt for a bright and colourful umbrella: Umbrella's are your best friend and bet this monsoon season. So, enhance the look of your attire with colourful and trendy umbrellas. If you are someone who loves to wear plain colours, team it up with a printed umbrella and vice versa. It is best advised to use a bright and colourful umbrella as it makes you stand out on the roads in this gloomy weather.

Carrying a rain jacket in your bag: If you are a person who doesn't trust the umbrella much then you can choose from a wide variety of rain jackets that are available in the market. If you commute using public transport, go for a transparent raincoat and if you travel by your own vehicle, opt for the trendy reversible rain jackets which are not only comfy but even fashionably trendy as well. One can also carry an ultra-light windcheater as it will help to protect your clothes against the drizzle and the water being splashed around by vehicles. In case you feel a cold breeze, the ultra-light windcheater will also come to your rescue and keep you warm.

Let your footwear do the talking: The most important part of your dressing is the footwear. During the monsoon season as there are a lot of puddles all around you its best to opt for a safe and secure footwear that will be comfy yet trendy without comprising on your attire. You can even add some funkiness to your look by opting for colourful shoes. Invest in a couple of rainy shoes to combat the rainwater in style. Wearing comfortable footwear which has a good grip helps to prevent slipping on the road or getting caught in muddy puddles. Waterproof leather slip-on, floaters or sneakers are ideal choices for this season as they will keep you safe from the dirty water puddles.

Waterproof your handbags and belongings: Stylish leather handbags are a big 'No' during the monsoon season as they may tend to lose their shine. Opting for waterproof bags are your best bet this rainy season as they are stylish, colourful and trendy at the same time. More so, they have enough room to store all your essential belongings. These waterproof handbags are available in a variety of colours and styles, a waterproof bag is worth every penny.

Choosing the right outfits: Monsoons season is the worse time to wear a leather jacket or those beautiful sarees that you wanted to see yourself in. Considering the heavy rains, it is best advised to go with the pretty short length dresses in order to avoid getting your lowers drenched. However, if you are on the traditional side and love to wear your attire then opt for dress materials or chiffon sarees which are easy to dry and are the right choice during monsoon season. Comfortable and light half-sleeved formal shirts are a huge hit this season. They offer the perfect office look. For people who cannot wear T-shirts to work, half-sleeved formal shirts are the best alternative.

Make it up with makeup: Considering how heavily it pours in the city its best to wear your makeup wisely. Most working women avoid wearing any kind of makeup during the rainy season and compromise on their looks. So, instead of compromising on your looks, opt for waterproof eyeliners and mascara which can act as a saviour during this humid climate.

