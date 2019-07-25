6-month-old with a hole in heart dies on Patna-Delhi flight

national

New Delhi: A six-month-old girl identified as Rachita Kumari who was suffering from heart disease died on a flight from Patna to Delhi on late Wednesday. Kumari, a resident of Bihar, was coming to Delhi along with her parents for her treatment. She died on SpiceJet flight 8481.

"Her father Rajendra Rajan and mother Dimple suspect no foul play and told us that she was suffering from congenital heart disease," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Bhatia said.

The girl had a small hole in her heart and she was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

