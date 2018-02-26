6 people killed after being run over by locomotive in UP's Hapur

At least six persons were killed when they were run over by a locomotive at Pilkhuwa railway station in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, railway police said



At least six persons were killed when they were run over by a locomotive at Pilkhuwa railway station in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, railway police said. SC Dubey, Superintendent of Police (GRP Moradabad), told PTI, "A group of seven youngsters was trying to cross the railway tracks. After seeing a train coming in front of them, they retracted their steps.

But in the process, they were run over by a railway engine which was moving on the track behind them." He added that five died on the spot, while one succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, later. Another one is undergoing treatment, he said. The deceased have been identified as Aarif (18), Salim (20), Samir (15), Vijay (18) and Aakash, while the injured as Rahul, a resident of Sarvoday Nagar Pilkhuwa, Dubey said.

