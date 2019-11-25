6 Underground promises to be exciting with a powerful cast

Netflix's upcoming original film, 6 Underground is a unique film that has intrigued the viewers and promised to thrill them to the fullest.

6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each being the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skills but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.

The film also features a bunch of talented actors, Melanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy Lior Raz, Payman Maadi, and Dave Franco alongside Ryan Reynolds. 6 Underground is all set to embark upon a journey of high-octane drama and power-packed stunts to keep the audiences gripped to their screens.

This film also marks Reynolds participation with writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese yet again leaving the audiences excited and looking forward to such a power-packed film! 6 Underground is all set to hit the service on December 13, 2019.

