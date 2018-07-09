6-year-old KG student dies in Bihar hostel, 2 detained

The body of Abhimanyu Kumar, a Lower KG student in Sephali International School at Fatuha, about 25 km from here, was found in the hostel.

A six-year-old student died under mysterious circumstances in a private residential school in Patna on Monday, triggering violent protests against the management, police said.

A school teacher and a warden of the hostel were detained for interrogation, a police officer said.

The victim's family and residents of the area have alleged that the child was murdered by the school management, a district police officer said.

Abhimanyu's parents said there were deep injury marks on his body.

Angry over the incident, hundreds of residents blocked roads, burnt tyres and shouted slogans against the school management, demanding swift action against those responsible.