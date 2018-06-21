6 years later, Demi Lovato's not sober?

The track appears to be a heartbreaking announcement, with a confessional hook, "To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober." Lovato celebrated her sixth year of sobriety in March, telling a crowd in

Demi Lovato seemed to have revealed that she has relapsed after years of sobriety, in a single, Sober, released yesterday. The track appears to be a heartbreaking announcement, with a confessional hook, "To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before, I'm so sorry, I'm not sober." Lovato celebrated her sixth year of sobriety in March, telling a crowd in LA, "Thank you for saving my life."

