6-yr-old boy killed, man injured in gunshot firing in Delhi

national

Initial enquiry revealed that four people of JJ Colony in Inderpuri were involved in the incident, they said, adding a case has been registered in the matter and a hunt is on to nab the accused

Representational picture

New Delhi: A 6-year-old boy died while a 29-year-old man was injured after gunshots were fired in a gym at Inderpuri, police said on Saturday.

On receiving information at 8:45 pm about gunshots being fired, police reached the spot and found that the boy, Prince Raj, who was looking through the window of his residence above the gym has died while another person, Mahender, was injured while entering the building, an official said.

The injured was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he was stated to be out of danger, police said. Initial inquiry revealed that four people of JJ Colony in Inderpuri were involved in the incident, they said, adding a case has been registered in the matter and a hunt is on to nab the accused.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever