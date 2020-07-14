60 dead, 41 missing in Nepal floods, landslides

At least 60 people have died while 41 have gone missing in floods and landslides in the last four days in various parts of Nepal. Myagdi District of Western Nepal is the worst affected with 27 deaths.

Search and rescue operations are underway with officials and police personnel looking through the debris to find the missing people. Hundreds have been displaced in the district as landslides have swept away their homes. They have now taken refuge in local schools and community centers.

"My child is just six months old. We are taking shelter in the school. In my family my child and I are the only survivors. I held him in my hands and then ran from my house as the landslide came down," Mansuwa BK, who is now taking shelter at a school, told ANI.

"In the first phase we rescued the injured. Now we are continuing our search operation for the missing ones who are believed to have been buried in the debris and identification of those who are dead and making arrangements for their cremation," Thamsara Pun, village council chair of Dhaulagiri Council of Myagdi.

