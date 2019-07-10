60 foreigners with expired visa detained, 5 Kgs of cannabis seized

crime

Over 222 beer bottles, five kilograms of cannabis, 6 laptops, and 114 Airtel SIM cards were recovered from their possession, the police added

Representational Image

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh): More than 60 foreigners with expired visas were detained by the Uttar Pradesh police and seized nearly five kilograms of cannabis.

"The detained foreigners include 32 men and 28 women. Of the 320 foreign nationals who underwent the verification process, visas of 260 persons turned out to be valid," police said.

Over 222 beer bottles, five kilograms of cannabis, 6 laptops, and 114 Airtel SIM cards were recovered from their possession, the police added.

In another similar incident, The Malvani police have managed to catch a 35-year-old person with 5.17 kg Cannabis worth around Rs 10.34 lakh.

According to police sources, based on a tip-off received by Police Inspector Manoj Limkar, the crime detection department's team official, police sub-inspector Hassan Mulani and sub-inspector Bagav laid a trap and caught the accused at Laghun road, near Zunka Bhakar Kendra Kaccha road at gate no 5.

During a search conducted, the officials recovered 5.1 kg cannabis from the accused's possession which was worth Rs 10.34 lakh in the international market. Upon further investigating the matter, it was revealed the accused, identified as Mursalim Sidiqullah Shaikh, (35), recovered cannabis and wanted to sell it in the area. He has been arrested under Section 8 (A) of 20 NDPS Act, 1985. The accused would be produced before the court, said an official. " We are checking if the accused had any criminal cases filed against him in the past," the official added.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates