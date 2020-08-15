'60 more people held for their role in B'luru riots'

Members of Bajrang Dal raise slogans demanding a ban on Social Democratic Party of India and People's Front of India. Pic/PTI

Police have arrested 60 more people in connection with the Bengaluru riots, taking the total arrests to 206, including a woman corporator's husband, an official said on Friday.

"We have arrested 60 more people for their role in the recent Bengaluru riots," Central Crime Branch (CCB) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kuldeep Jain said. Kaleem Pasha, one of the arrested persons, is the husband of Irshaad Begum, a corporator of Nagawara ward. Of those arrested, 80 have been shifted to Ballari jail.

Meanwhile, seven police teams headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil are investigating the riots. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said, "Every rioter and arsonist involved in any way will be hunted down by our government no matter where they are hiding." He said the scale of the violence points to its organised nature.

Naveen admits to derogatory remark

Karnataka Congress legislator's nephew P Naveen has admitted to the posting of a derogatory remark on Facebook, which triggered riots in the city's eastern suburb on August 11, Bengaluru East Deputy CP SD Sharanappa told IANS.

