60-year-old BJP worker allegedly shot dead by Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh

The incident took place sometime before the polling for the Indore Lok Sabha seat came to an end

Indore: A Congress leader in Paliya village allegedly killed a 60-year BJP worker on Sunday before the polling for the Indore Lok Sabha seat came to an end. The BJP worker was shot dead by the leader, said the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ruchivardhan Mishra said Congress leader Arun Sharma allegedly shot dead Nemichand Tanvar outside his house possibly with a country-made gun from close range around 5.30 pm.

At the time of the incident, Sharma's two sons were also present there, she said. Tanvar was taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors could not save him, the woman police officer said, adding that the matter was under investigation and a search has been launched to trace the accused.

Meanwhile, state BJP president Rakesh Singh said in a statement that the murder was a fallout of a political rivalry. Tanvar is a victim of it and he was an active party worker, Singh said. He also alleged that the main accused in the case, Arun Sharma, is close to state Health Minister Tulsiram Silavat. He said that Tanvar and his sons were threatened on Sunday afternoon for working in favour of the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls.

They were told that they will face dire consequences for their actions. Singh said the accused should be arrested soon and strong legal action must be initiated against him. Efforts to contact Silavat on the issue proved futile.

In another incident, a 22-year-old woman has been shot dead in a village by her jilted lover after she reportedly refused to marry him, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Bahupura village under the Bhop police station area on Monday evening, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Alok Kumar Sharma said.

The kin of the victim, identified as Suviti, staged a protest and refused to hand over the body to the police, he said.

Later, senior police officers assured them of taking action against the accused, identified as Amit Kumar, and sent the body for a postmortem, the SP added.

The girl's family alleged that police had failed to provide protection to her despite being informed about the activities of the suspect. A team has been constituted to nab the suspect, who is on the run, police said.

In a similar incident which took place in Rajasthan's Sikar, a bride was abducted at gunpoint by her lover minutes after her wedding. After the incident, hundreds of people, led by BSP MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha, staged a protest in Dhod.

(With inputs from PTI)

