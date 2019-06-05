60-year-old father axes son to death after scuffle over some issue
The alleged incident occurred at Dhaturiya Kalan village in Pirawa area on Monday night
Kota: A 60-year-old father allegedly killed his son over some issue in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. Police on Tuesday said that the father killed his son with an axe. The alleged incident occurred at Dhaturiya Kalan village in Pirawa area on Monday night.
According to reports, the accused identified as Ram Singh Nayak and his son Mathura Lal Nayak, 35, had a scuffle over some issue before dinner. Following which, the father hit his son on the head from behind with an axe.
Mathura Lal Nayak's mother, who was cooking food, rushed out and found him lying in a pool of blood outside the gate, Pirawa police station incharge Ramkishan Meghwal said.
After the incident, the 60-year-old fled the spot and is yet to be nabbed. The deceased was the third among the man's four sons, the officer said.
The body has been handed over to the family on Tuesday morning after a post-mortem, Meghwal said.
The accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are on to nab him. The police have been sent to a location where he is suspected to be hiding, the officer added.
