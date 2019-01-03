60-year-old found hanging from ceiling fan at his home in Noida

national

The body of Narayan Kumar Shinde was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his NSG Society home, where he was living alone, officials said

Representational picture

A 60-year-old man was found dead inside his Greater Noida home on Wednesday almost two weeks after he allegedly ended his life, police said. The body of Narayan Kumar Shinde was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his NSG Society home, where he was living alone, officials said.

"The neighbours had alerted the police about stench emanating from the house today after which the officials reached the house and got inside to find the body hanging from the fan," an official from Kasna Police Station said. They believe Shinde died 10 to 15 days ago. Shinde was earlier living in Delhi's Vasant Vihar and had moved here some time ago and was living alone. While his wife and daughter live together in Delhi, his son lives separately with his wife, the official said.

A purported suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which Shinde said he was ending his life and wanted his wife and daughter to be informed about the death, the official said. "Shinde lost his job a few years back. Following which, he sold his property in Delhi for Rs 75 lakh and came to live here alone," the policeman told PTI.

According to a study published in Lancet Public Health Journal, social isolation, depression, functional disability and the feeling of being a burden on one's family have been cited as major reasons for suicides among elderly people globally. In 2016, India recorded over two lakh cases of suicides, according to the journal. Mental health experts say suicides are preventable.

