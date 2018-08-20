60-year-old man dies, seven others injured as heavy rains lash Jaipur

national

The Met office has predicted heavy rainfall at a few places in southeast Rajasthan. Light-to-moderate rainfall is likely to occur at several places in the eastern part of the state and at a few places in west

Representational picture

A 60-year-old man died and seven others were injured after a portion of a hillock fell on houses following heavy rains in Jaipur today, police said. Heavy boulders fell on the houses built on the foothills of Amagarh. The injured were rushed to the state-run SMS hospital, where Mehboob succumbed to injuries. Four others were discharged after primary treatment, said Revad Mal, station house officer, Transport Nagar police station.

According to the meteorological department officials, 24.6-mm rainfall was recorded in the city from 8.00 am till 5.30 pm, whereas Dabok recorded 3.7 mm of rainfall. In the last 24 hours, Balesar recorded 10 cm of rainfall, followed by 8-cm each in Sahada and Gida, 7 cm in Ramsar and Nokha, 6 cm in Mavli and 5 cm in Kolayat, Shiv, Churu, Kota and Sambhar. Various places recorded 1-4 cm of rainfall, the officials said.

The Met office has predicted heavy rainfall at a few places in southeast Rajasthan. Light-to-moderate rainfall is likely to occur at several places in the eastern part of the state and at a few places in west.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever