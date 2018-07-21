60-year-old priest arrested after videos of him allegedly raping women leaked online

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jogind Sharma said that initially, they got a tip-off about the Baba Balaknath Temple priest and his alleged acts

Representational Image

A 60-year-old priest from Tohana town in Fatehabad district was arrested on Friday after videos of him allegedly raping women surfaced online.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jogind Sharma said that initially, they got a tip-off about the Baba Balaknath Temple priest and his alleged acts. As investigations were underway, it was found that several videos of his alleged raping of women were already doing the rounds in the town.

The police raided the temple premise and seized some suspicious articles belonging to the accused.

The investigation into the case is in progress and the accused has been sent to police remand for five days. The police are also trying to find out if there are more people involved in it.

Sharma said that many videos have been recovered and a thorough investigation is underway into the case. He has appealed people not to circulate such videos since it is a criminal act.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates