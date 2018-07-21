Search

60-year-old priest arrested after videos of him allegedly raping women leaked online

Jul 21, 2018, 17:02 IST | ANI

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jogind Sharma said that initially, they got a tip-off about the Baba Balaknath Temple priest and his alleged acts

60-year-old priest arrested after videos of him allegedly raping women leaked online
Representational Image

A 60-year-old priest from Tohana town in Fatehabad district was arrested on Friday after videos of him allegedly raping women surfaced online.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jogind Sharma said that initially, they got a tip-off about the Baba Balaknath Temple priest and his alleged acts. As investigations were underway, it was found that several videos of his alleged raping of women were already doing the rounds in the town.

The police raided the temple premise and seized some suspicious articles belonging to the accused.

The investigation into the case is in progress and the accused has been sent to police remand for five days. The police are also trying to find out if there are more people involved in it.

Sharma said that many videos have been recovered and a thorough investigation is underway into the case. He has appealed people not to circulate such videos since it is a criminal act.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Mumbai Monsoon: Dangerous roads to avoid in the city

Tags

Crime Newsnational newssexual crime
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK