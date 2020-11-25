60-year-old woman sets for home in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, ends up in Bihar

Mitha Bai, 60, was stranded at Kolegar, 15 kms away from her home in Aurangabad, when the lockdown started. On her way back, she met a group of migrant labourers who said they were headed to Aurangabad, so Mitha Bai, a daily wage labourer, joined them.

However, she did not know that the group of migrant labourers was headed to Aurangabad in Bihar. She ended up 1,400 kms away in Bihar and while looking for her home she reached Jharkhand’s Latehar.

Read: Mumbai: 28-year-old man drowns in Chulna Lake at Vasai

“Mitha Bai told us that she met the labourers who thought she wanted to go to Bihar’s Aurangabad. She reached Balumath in Latehar and initially spent three weeks at a government COVID facility and was later sent to a shelter home in the district,” Mumbai Mirror quoted Latehar district public relation officer Rohit Kandulna.

When Latehar district commissioner Abu Imran came to know about the plight of Mitha bai, he contacted her family members. Her son and two others came to Jharkhand to take her back home.

Read: Mumbai: 55-year-old woman killed in public toilet wall collapse

Kandulna said that similar names of the two places caused unwarranted problems for the poor woman who only speaks in Marathi. Mitha Bai returned home on Sunday after eight long months.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news