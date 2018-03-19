60-year old woman found murdered at her house in Kochi

The incident came to light when her son informed neighbours about the death of his mother.

A 60-year old woman was found 'murdered' at her house near Kochi on Monday, police said. Molly was found dead with injury marks at her two-storey house in Puthenvelikkara. Police said they have a registered a case of murder and detained one person for questioning.

The woman had been staying with her son, who is stated to be mentally disturbed, police said. The incident came to light when her son informed neighbours about the death of his mother.

