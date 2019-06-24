6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Papua

international

At 10.05 am local time, the earthquake occurred around 240 kilometres west of the town of Abepura in Papua province

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake has hit Papua, located in eastern Indonesia, on Monday, according to US seismologists. However, there was no tsunami warning issued.

At 10.05 am local time, the earthquake occurred around 240 kilometres west of the town of Abepura in Papua province. US Geological Survey stated that the depth of the earthquake was 21 kilometres. No casualties have been reported as of yet.

Last week, an earthquake with 6.3-magnitude hit the area, but the damage was not major. Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island killed over 2,200 with at least a thousand more people declared missing.

On December 26, 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck Aceh province, causing a tsunami and killing more than 170,000.

Inputs from AFP

