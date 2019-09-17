61,000 cases settled at Maharashtra Lok Adalat

Pune: A total of 61,728 cases were settled amicably in the National Lok Adalat held across Maharashtra on Saturday. Pune disposed of the maximum number of cases, followed by Mumbai, Raigad, Nashik and Nanded.

Lok Adalat is a forum where disputes/pending cases are settled amicably by the litigants. Such hearings are held at regular intervals wherein a large number of cases are disposed of.

Most of the cases that were settled in the recent Lok Adalat — organised by the National Legal Service Authority (NALSA) — were at the pre-litigation stages. These are cases filed with legal services authorities before taking them to appropriate courts.

Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) mentioned that it had settled cases involving disputes amounting to Rs 476 crore. Around 5.80 lakh cases were up for settlement of which 61,728 were settled. Of these, 39,100 cases were pre-litigation settlements and 22,628 were pending cases.

In Pune, of the 87,958 cases up for settlement, 16,183 cases were disposed of. In Mumbai, the number was 6,859 out of the 23,262 cases. As many as 6,721 cases were settled in Raigad and 3,083 in Nanded.

The secretary of Pune District Legal Service Authority (PDLSA) Chetan Bhagwat said, "The Principal District and Sessions Judge S B Agrawala had formulated a monitoring senior judge from the session court for every panel of five judges. We used the recent holidays to reach out to people with an awareness drive. Law college students also helped by enacting street plays, etc."

