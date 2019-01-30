61st Grammy Awards: Five stellar performances to look forward to

hollywood

Ace Performers - Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Post Malone, Cardi B and Dan+ Shay to perform at the 62nd Grammy Awards

The grandest celebration of the world of music – The Grammy Awards returns with its 61st edition. This year could be its most extravagant edition with spectacular performances in store for you. Taking place at Staples Center, Los Angeles, 15 time Grammy winner – Alicia Keys will be hosting the marvellous night that honours the artists who for their magnificent contribution to the music industry. Here's presenting five spectacular performers who will leave the stage blazing, simulcast exclusively on Vh1, Comedy Central and Colors Infinity on 11th Feb at 7:30 am and repeat telecast at 9pm.

Shawn Mendes

From making covers of his favourite artists like Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran to performing for Queen Elizabeth herself, Shawn Mendes has definitely come a long way. A frequent on the billboard, Shawn is the youngest artist to enter billboard's top 25 with 'Life of the Party'. The debut Grammy performance from the Canadian Icon is one that certainly shouldn't be missed. With songs like 'Something Big, Stitches, Believe and 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', Shawn Mendes is certain to cause a stir at the 61st edition of the Grammy awards

Camila Cabello

A former member of the girl group Fifth Harmony on the American version of X factor, Camila Cabello is now a global sensation. Her songs such as 'I know what you did last summer' with Shawn Mendes and 'Bad Things with Machine Gun Kelly are tuned into by fans worldwide, She has been a regular at the billboards with 'Havana' topping charts worldwide. With groovy dance moves and sensational beats, the Cuban-American singer is set to rock the Grammys

Post Malone

With Bagging 2018 American Music Award's Favourite Male Artist (Pop/Rock) to being a holder of the top rap song at the Billboards, American Rapper Post Malone sets apart from the rest. With singles like 'Congratulations' , 'Better Now' , 'Rockstar', 'Psycho' and 'Sunflower' with Swae Lee , his performance is much awaited at the 61st Grammy Awards.

Cardi B

Cardi B is an all-around entertainer. Starting off as Stripper and then being an Instagram sensation to a television personality and a songwriter, she has come a long way to entertain audiences worldwide. Holder of various awards including two Guinness world records, she is set to elevate spirits at the Grammys with performances to 'Girls like You', 'Taki Taki', 'Twerk', 'I like It' and more! A Performance at the Grammys that is certain to be enjoyed by the one and all, Cardi B will get the crowd going.

Dan + Shay

Whether it is a late night jamming session for close friends or a performance on stage for thousands of fans on tour, Dan + Shay together create magic. Shay brings in a fine gospel and R&B flavour, while Dan remains motivated by the harmonies of Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles. They provide to each of their songs, a unique feel that extends across boundaries and creates its own unique place the soundscape that is contemporary country music. Come the 61st Grammy Awards and they are bound to set in the tone for a splendid evening ahead

With breath taking performances to be witnessed and the celebration of music on its grandest stage, the 61th edition of Grammy Awards is certain to be its best yet. Catch it on VH1 India on 11th February 2019 at 6:30am with a primetime repeat at 11:30pm.

