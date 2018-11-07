62 Naxalites surrender in Chattishgarh; police terms it as big achievement

national

Representational picture

As many as 62 Naxals have surrendered before Bastar's Inspector-General (IG) Vivekanand Sinha and Narayanpur's Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Shukla in Chattisgarh. Of the surrendered Naxals, 51 were in possession of arms and at least five had the standing warrant against them.

According to a police statement, the surrendered rebels were active members of the Tumeradi Jantana Sarkar under the Kutul area committee of Maoists for the past eight to nine years. During the interrogation, one of the Naxals revealed that the organisation has weakened several notches following anti-Naxal operations by the police and Maoists' surrender.

The state police believe that the recent surrender is a big achievement after the establishment of Sonepur Camp in the district. 'Naxalites movement has decreased due to the establishment of Sonepur Camp and anti-Naxal operations,' the police said.

