62-year-old retired military engineer charred to death

crime

The deceased, identified as Joginder Pal Singh, retired as a senior technical officer in the Military Engineer Service (MES) in 2014

Representational Image

The charred body of a 62-year-old man was found at his residence in west Delhi's Janakpuri area on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Joginder Pal Singh, retired as a senior technical officer in the Military Engineer Service (MES) in 2014, they added.

Police were informed about the incident at 5.56 pm. When police rushed to the spot, Singh's daughter told police that her father used to live alone in Janakpuri and she usually visited him during the day, a senior police officer said.

At around 5.30, Singh's daughter had gone to a general store to buy some article and when she returned home, the guard informed her about a fire on the second floor of the house, the officer said.

When his daughter reached the second floor of the residence, she found her father's charred body, Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said.

A crime team and a team from Forensic Science Laboratory visited the spot, police said, adding further investigation is in progress.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates