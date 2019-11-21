62nd Grammy Awards: The Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande nominated
The nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards are out; here's the list.
It's time again for the Grammys and the nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards are already out. Artistes like Ariana Grande, The Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and many others have been nominated to take home the big prizes. Here's a list of nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards:
Record Of The Year:
Hey, Ma: Bon Iver
Bad Guy: Billie Eilish
7 Rings: Ariana Grande
Hard Place: H.E.R.
Talk: Khalid
Old Town Road: Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Truth Hurts: Lizzo
Sunflower: Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album Of The Year:
I, I: Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell!: Lana Del Rey
When we all fall asleep, where do we go?: Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her: H.E.R.
7: Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You: Lizzo
Father of the Bride: Vampire Weekend
Billie Eilish
Song of the Year:
Always Remember Us This Way: Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters
Bad Guy: Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters
Bring My Flowers Now: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters
Hard Place: Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters
Lover: Taylor Swift, songwriter
Norman F***ing Rockwell: Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters
Someone You Loved: Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters
Truth Hurts: Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters
Best New Artist:
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Spirit: Beyonce
Bad Guy: Billie Eilish
7 Rings: Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts: Lizzo
You Need To Calm Down: Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Boyfriend: Ariana Grande & Social House
Sucker: Jonas Brothers
Old Town Road: Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Sunflower: Post Malone & Swae Lee
Senorita: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Country Album:
Desperate Man: Eric Church
Stronger Than The Truth: Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel: Pistol Annies
Center Point Road: Thomas Rhett
While I'm Livin': Tanya Tucker
Best Pop Vocal Album:
The Lion King: The Gift: Beyonce
When we all fall asleep, where do we go?: Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next: Ariana Grande
No.6 Collaborations Project: Ed Sheeran
Lover: Taylor Swift
Best Rap Album:
Revenge Of The Dreamers III: Dreamville
Championships: Meek Mill
I am > I was: 21 Savage
Igor: Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy: YBN Cordae
Popular singer-songwriter Alicia Keys will be hosting the awards ceremony this time around and also announced some of the nominations on 'CBS This Morning'.
