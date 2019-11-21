62nd Grammy Awards: The Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande nominated

It's time again for the Grammys and the nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards are already out. Artistes like Ariana Grande, The Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and many others have been nominated to take home the big prizes. Here's a list of nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards:

Record Of The Year:

Hey, Ma: Bon Iver

Bad Guy: Billie Eilish

7 Rings: Ariana Grande

Hard Place: H.E.R.

Talk: Khalid

Old Town Road: Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts: Lizzo

Sunflower: Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year:

I, I: Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell!: Lana Del Rey

When we all fall asleep, where do we go?: Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her: H.E.R.

7: Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You: Lizzo

Father of the Bride: Vampire Weekend

Billie Eilish

Song of the Year:

Always Remember Us This Way: Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters

Bad Guy: Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters

Bring My Flowers Now: Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters

Hard Place: Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters

Lover: Taylor Swift, songwriter

Norman F***ing Rockwell: Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters

Someone You Loved: Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters

Truth Hurts: Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters

Best New Artist:

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Spirit: Beyonce

Bad Guy: Billie Eilish

7 Rings: Ariana Grande

Truth Hurts: Lizzo

You Need To Calm Down: Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Boyfriend: Ariana Grande & Social House

Sucker: Jonas Brothers

Old Town Road: Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Sunflower: Post Malone & Swae Lee

Senorita: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Country Album:

Desperate Man: Eric Church

Stronger Than The Truth: Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel: Pistol Annies

Center Point Road: Thomas Rhett

While I'm Livin': Tanya Tucker

Best Pop Vocal Album:

The Lion King: The Gift: Beyonce

When we all fall asleep, where do we go?: Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next: Ariana Grande

No.6 Collaborations Project: Ed Sheeran

Lover: Taylor Swift

Best Rap Album:

Revenge Of The Dreamers III: Dreamville

Championships: Meek Mill

I am > I was: 21 Savage

Igor: Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy: YBN Cordae

Popular singer-songwriter Alicia Keys will be hosting the awards ceremony this time around and also announced some of the nominations on 'CBS This Morning'.

