63.16 percent turnout recorded across nation; violence in West Bengal

Nine states voted in the fourth phase of General Elections, with Maharashtra and Odisha concluding their elections

Voters wait in queues at a polling station in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: Incidents of violence in West Bengal and EVM glitches in some areas were reported as 64 per cent turnout was recorded on Monday in 72 constituencies across nine states in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

In the heartland states, where the BJP had won 30 out of 32 seats in 2014, 62 per cent turnout was recorded in Rajasthan (13 seats), 53.12 per cent in Uttar Pradesh (13 seats) and 65.86 per cent Madhya Pradesh (6 seats).

West Bengal recorded a high turnout at 76.47 in the eight seats despite clashes. In Barabani, BJP candidate from Asansol and Union minister minister Babul Supriyo's vehicle was vandalised allegedly by TMC workers outside a polling station while in Dubrajpur area central security forces personnel reportedly opened fire in the air to disperse irate people who attacked them when they were barred from entering the booths with mobile phones.

An FIR was registered against Supriyo for allegedly getting into an argument with polling officials, an election official said. The stakes are high for the BJP which had won 56 of the 72 constituencies in the 2014 polls. About 12.79 crore people were eligible for voting in the phase, which marked the start of polling in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh while elections came to an end in Maharashtra and Odisha.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Madhya Pradesh V L Kantha Rao said that during a mock-poll, electronic voting machines (EVMs) were replaced at 207 polling booths as some glitches were found. EVMs were also replaced at 106 polling booths after voting began.

Nearly 52 per cent voting was recorded in Maharashtra (17 seats), 64.05 per cent in Odisha (six seats), 53.67 per cent in Bihar (five seats) and 63.42 per cent in Jharkhand (three seats), according to data provided by the Election Commission till 6 pm.

In J&K's Anantnag constituency, 10.3 per cent polling was recorded, amid isolated incidents of stone pelting. Incidents of EVM malfunctioning were reported from parts of Bihar and Odisha.

TMC accuses Modi of horse trading

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O' Brien accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of horse trading for saying at a poll rally that 40 party MLAs are in touch with him and said it would complain to the Election Commission. "Nobody will go with you. Not even one councillor. Are you election campaigning or horse trading!" Brien tweeted.

SP fields ex-BSF jawan in Varanasi

The Samajwadi Party nominated former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was dismissed after complaining about the quality of food, as its candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi. "My sole objective will be to strengthen and eliminate corruption in the forces," Yadav said.

Two voter IDs?

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khuranna filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal before a Delhi court for allegedly having two voter identity cards.

