64-year-old Jaipur man commits suicide by jumping off 11th floor of building

Preliminary investigation and CCTV footage suggest that it is a matter of suicide, he said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the apartment.

Representational Image

A 64-year-old retired dairy department employee commits suicide by jumping off from the 11th floor of a building in Jaipur's Muhana area. Police said that the deceased Gyanprakash Srivastava was from Manglam Aroma Apartment, said the police.

Post his retirement, Srivastava was living with his wife, son, and daughter-in-law at the apartment, the official said, adding that it was yet to be ascertained as to what prompted him to resort to the extreme step.

The case is being investigated, Muhana police station sub-inspector Mool Chand said.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

