65 per cent of Chhattisgarh turns up to vote in first phase of polls

national

A thick security blanket of 1.25 lakh cops and paramilitary personnel was in place across the 18 constituencies

People line up to vote at a polling station in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh on Monday. Pic/AFP

The voter turnout in 18 Assembly constituencies in the first phase of Chhattisgarh elections on Monday was 65 per cent till 3 pm, a poll official said. Polling began on a slow note in many constituencies, but gradually picked up momentum, he said.

The voting in nine seats of Bastar division and one seat in Rajnandgaon district began at 7 am, while in the other eight seats, it started at 8 am. "Around 65 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm in 18 Assembly constituencies in the first phase of the elections on Monday," the poll official said.

Amid tight security, polling in 10 constituencies — Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta — concluded at 3 pm. In the other eight constituencies — Khairgarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Bastar, Jagdalpur and Chitrakot — it concluded at 5 pm. After 15 years, polling was held in Palam Adgu village where 44 voters exercised their franchise till 2:30 pm, he said.

A surrendered Maoist couple, identified as Mainuram and wife Rajbatti, also voted in the Narayanpur segment, the official said, adding the duo was earlier associated with the Maoists Kiskodo LOS.

18

No. of constituencies that went to polls in the first phase

31

No. of EVMs that had to be replaced for technical error

51

No. of VVPAT machines that had to be replaced

190

No. of candidates contesting in the first phase

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever