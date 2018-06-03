65-year-old man shot dead in his home at Rampuri area, Uttar pradesh

The miscreants entered into the man's house and shot him, killing him, last night



Representational Image

A 65-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two bike-borne persons who barged into his house in Rampuri area, police said. SP City Ombir Singh said the miscreants entered into the man's house and shot him dead last night.

He died on the spot, the SP said. Police registered a case and sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem, he said.

