65-year-old security guard killed in south Delhi

Representational picture

A man hailing from Manipur allegedly stabbed to death a 65-year-old security guard in south Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave after mistaking him as the auto-rickshaw driver he had an altercation with, police said on Wednesday.

Ram Bahadur was attacked while he was resting in an auto-rickshaw on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they added. Bahadur, who was employed as a watchman in a colony in Safdarjung Enclave, was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he later succumbed to his injures, police said.

Following an investigation, police arrested Benzi, a native of Imphal in Manipur currently residing at Humayunpur in Safdarjung Enclave, an officer added. The accused was preparing for competitive examinations, the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused told police he had an altercation with an auto-rickshaw driver a few days ago. Since then he was looking for ways to settle scores, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) said.

On Tuesday night, he spotted a person resting in an auto-rickshaw and mistook him to be the same person he had an altercation with, the officer said. To teach him a lesson, the accused stabbed the victim with a knife on his neck and fled from the spot.

