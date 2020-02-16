65th Filmfare Awards: Gully Boy and URI: The Surgical Strike dominate the technical awards
Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy and Vicky Kaushal's URI: The Surgical Strike dominate the technical awards at the 65th Filmfare Awards.
The year's biggest awards night is here- The 65th Filmfare Awards and all the big names of the Hindi film fraternity have reached Guwahati to be at the venue. Before the main categories, it's time to see who has bagged the prestigious trophy in the technical category.
The people behind the camera work as hard as the people in front of it, and it's heartening to see their hard work and tenacity being acknowledged too. Given Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy and Vicky Kaushal's URI: The Surgical Strike gave an adrenaline rush to the critics and the audiences, not only in terms of scale and storytelling but also technical finesse, they had to bag the maximum trophies and they did.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Best Action
Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh and Franz Spilhaus for War
Best Background Score
Karsh Kale And The Salvage Audio Collective for Gully Boy
Best Choreography
Remo D'Souza for Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank
Best Cinematography
Jay Oza for Gully Boy
Best Costume
Divvya Gambhir, Niddhi Gambhir for Sonchiriya
Best Editing
Shivkumar V Panicker for Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Production Design
Suzanne Caplan Merwanji for Gully Boy
Best Sound Design
Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee and Nihar Ranjan Samal for Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best VFX
Sherry Bharda And Vishal Anand for War
