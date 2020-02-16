65th Filmfare Awards: Gully Boy and URI: The Surgical Strike dominate the technical awards

The year's biggest awards night is here- The 65th Filmfare Awards and all the big names of the Hindi film fraternity have reached Guwahati to be at the venue. Before the main categories, it's time to see who has bagged the prestigious trophy in the technical category.

The people behind the camera work as hard as the people in front of it, and it's heartening to see their hard work and tenacity being acknowledged too. Given Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy and Vicky Kaushal's URI: The Surgical Strike gave an adrenaline rush to the critics and the audiences, not only in terms of scale and storytelling but also technical finesse, they had to bag the maximum trophies and they did.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Action

Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh and Franz Spilhaus for War

Best Background Score

Karsh Kale And The Salvage Audio Collective for Gully Boy

Best Choreography

Remo D'Souza for Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank

Best Cinematography

Jay Oza for Gully Boy

Best Costume

Divvya Gambhir, Niddhi Gambhir for Sonchiriya

Best Editing

Shivkumar V Panicker for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Production Design

Suzanne Caplan Merwanji for Gully Boy

Best Sound Design

Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee and Nihar Ranjan Samal for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best VFX

Sherry Bharda And Vishal Anand for War

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates