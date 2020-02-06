65th Filmfare Awards: Varun Dhawan to throw a sizzling performance

Varun Dhawan is gearing up to throw a power-packed and amazing performance at the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020. Varun Dhawan has given some hit dance numbers earlier and his swift moves coupled with the perfect attitude undoubtedly make him one of the best dancers of this generation.

Sharing a glimpse of his act in video where the Kalank actor is seen rehearsing along with Shiamak’s instructor. The young celebrity is getting all set to take your heart away.

The 65th Filmfare Awards ceremony will be held in Guwahati, Assam. This is the first time in six decades that it's going to be held outside Mumbai. The award ceremony will be held on 15 February 2020.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D. The third installment of the ABCD dance drama series also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudeva. The film opened up to a positive response from the audience and critics. He will be next seen in the remake of 1995-hit Coolie No 1. The film will be directed by David Dhawan, who directed the original film. He will be paired opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film. Coolie No 1 is slated to release 1 May 2020.

