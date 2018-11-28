65-year-old farmer dies after hanging himself from a tree in Uttar Pradesh
A 65-year-old farmer allegedly committed by hanging himself from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.
Satpal had gone to his fields in Bhanwada village under Babri police station limits on Tuesday, police said. Later, his body was found hanging from a tree in the fields, they said.
Police said a probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind Satpal's extreme step.
