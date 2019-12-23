66th National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal honoured; see pictures

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The 66th National Film Awards was held in New Delhi on Monday (December 23). Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu handed over the honour to several celebrities who have excelled in cinema. The winners of the prestigious award was announced on August 9.

Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor Award for his portrayal as an Indian soldier in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike. Earlier, the Raazi actor had said that he was proud that his hard work was paid off at such an early stage of his career.



Vicky Kaushal receiving the Best Actor award from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

He shared the honour with Ayushmann, who grabbed the award for playing the role of a blind piano player in Andhadhun. The actor was overjoyed when he received this news, describing the experience as "truly humbling and hugely gratifying", Ayushmann said the honour was "a validation of my hard work, my belief system, my journey in movies and my reason to be an actor."



Ayushmann Khurrana honoured with the Best Actor award by M Venkaiah Naidu and Prakash Javadekar

Akshay Kumar's film Padman won the award for Best Film on Social Issue. The award was given to him by Venkaiah Naidu in presence of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, and other senior dignitaries.



Akshay Kumar receiving the Best Film award from M Venkaiah Naidu

Other honours include Sriram Raghavan, whose film Andhadhun was adjourned the Best Hindi Film. Aditya Dhar won the Best Director award for Uri. Ayushmann's film, Badhaai Ho won awards for Best Popular Film Award and also the award for Best Supporting Actress for Surekha Sikri.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali receiving the award

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat won big in the song and dance categories. Arijit Singh won Best Male Playback Singer for the song "Binte dil misriya mein", and Bhansali won Best Music Direction (Songs). Kruti Mahesh Madya and Jyoti Tomar won the Best Choreography awards for the song "Ghoomar". Keerthy Suresh bagged Best Actress trophy for her performance in Telugu movie Mahanati.



Elated Keerthy Suresh seen receiving the Best Actress trophy from M Venkaiah Naidu

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will be awarded the prestigious 50th Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's biggest honour in his 50th year in the Indian film industry. But the actor on Sunday announced his regret in attending the awards due to his health restrictions.

Traditionally, the National Awards are handed out to the winners by the President of India, but this time around President Ram Nath Kovind could not attend the ceremony.

