67 missing, 14k displaced in Indonesia flash floods

Sixty-seven people have been reported missing, while more than 14,000 others were displaced due to flash floods in Indonesia's Sulawesi province, authorities said on Saturday, adding that search and rescue operations were underway. So far, rescue teams have retrieved a total of 36 bodies, reports Xinhua news agency.

The rescuers focused their efforts in the villages of Sabbang, Baebunta, Pontaden, Meli, and Masamba city, the hardest-hit areas in Luwu Utara district, said a provincial official. "The mud has submerged the villages by up to two metres. Most of the bodies were recovered from the mud. Logs were also found on roads and many other spots, slowing the rescuers' efforts," he told Xinhua.

Heavy machinery equipment has also been deployed in the area. Head of the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency Doni Monardo added that 51 people were also injured. As many as 14,388 residents have been taking shelter in safer grounds, he said in a statement on Saturday.

"As we are still in the situation of COVID-19 pandemic, the health protocols have to be imposed in Luwu Utara," he said when visiting the disaster-hit areas in the district. Compensation would be provided to those whose houses are destroyed by the flooding. The flash floods also hit a road, nine bridges, 13 religious buildings, nine school buildings, eight office buildings, two public facilities and a market place, according to the agency.

