67 per cent votes polled in Meghalaya

A security officer stands guard at Umtyrnga polling during the State Assembly elections, in Meghalaya, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Over 67 per cent votes were polled till 4 pm in Meghalaya Assembly election on Tuesday, an election official said. "Till 4 pm, over 67 per cent of the 18.09 lakh voters in the state cast their votes. Polling was peaceful," Chief Election Officer F R Kharkongor said.

He said polling percentage is likely to go up as long queues were reported in a number of polling stations even after the polling was scheduled to close at 4 pm. Polling for 59 of the 60 Assembly seats was held in the north-eastern state. Polling was countermanded in the Williamnagar constituency due to the killing of NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma ahead of the election.

