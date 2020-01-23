67-year-old man stabs daughter's stalker to death in Badlapur, arrested

A senior citizen was arrested at Badlapur in the district on Wednesday for allegedly killing a 26-year-old man who used to stalk his widowed daughter, the police said. The deceased was identified as Sachin Shinde, resident of Surwal Chowk area of Badlapur East. Shinde allegedly used to follow the accused's daughter who is a widow.

The accused, who is 67 years old, had reprimanded Shinde over this once or twice but the latter did not mend his ways, a police officer said. Angered, the accused allegedly stabbed him to death on Wednesday afternoon, he said.

The accused was arrested under IPC section 302 (murder) and further probe was on, the officer added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever